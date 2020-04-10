United Hatzalah chief Eli Beer regains consciousness

Eli Beer, founder of United Hatzalah, is now alert and communicating.

Eli Beer, founder of United Hatzalah, is now alert and recovering after spending three weeks unconscious and on a respirator, United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollack said in a statement.

The statement was based on news from the Miami hospital where Beer has been hospitalized.

Beer is now communicating with his doctors, but is still very weak from the weeks he spent unconscious.

According to the doctors, Beer will speak with his family for the first time later today.

Beer's wife, Gitty, and his children would like to thank the public for their prayers, worry, empathy, and devotion, Pollack added.

"We will continue to pray for the quick and complete recovery of Eliezer Yehuda, the son of Chaya, and with G-d's help we will soon see him continuing to lead our unique organization, United Hatzalah," Pollack said.