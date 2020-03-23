United Hatzalah chief in serious condition after contracting coronavirus

Eli Beer, founder and president of United Hatzalah, is unconscious and on a respirator - at a hospital in Miami.

United Hatzalah Founder and President Eli Beer, who was diagnosed with coronavirus while on a fundraising trip to the US, is still in serious condition.

Beer is currently unconscious and on a respirator in a Miami, Florida, hospital. His condition, though serious, is currently stable.

In a message to the organization's employees and volunteers, United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollack wrote: "We are praying for his health and believe he will soon return to lead the organization, the way only he knows how."

"I ask that in these days, you work together in the unity which is so important to Eli, and continue to increase prayers and supplications that Eliezer Yehuda the son of Chaya should make a full and quick recovery."

Avigail Beer, Eli's daughter, wrote an emotional Facebook post on Sunday night: "This is my father, and he's a coronavirus patient with no number. He is hospitalized in the ICU, 15 hours away from home. For his entire life. my father has fought for the lives of civilians from all over the country."

"From the moment he was hospitalized, the only thing that mattered to him was that United Hatzalah continue to operate, providing efficient and professional medical aid, free of charge, to Israel's citizens. Specifically today, when we are isolated in our homes, and suddenly the fear of death and the value of life have gone up, come be partners in this amazing thing, come be partners in continuing the operations of United Hatzalah.

"Doctors, paramedics, EMTs, and midwives, and you can have a hand in all of this. And obviously, it should be for the recovery of Eliezer Yehuda, the son of Chaya. Wow, I'm already imagining his happy face when he comes back to us healthy and whole and hears about all this kindness."