Sanders drops out of presidential race

Vermont Senator announces he is ending his presidential bid.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced on Wednesday that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The move paves the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 nomination.

While Sanders won some of the earlier Democratic primaries, he was unable to build on that momentum.

Biden made a huge push in the subsequent contests, most recently winning the Florida, Illinois and Arizona Democratic primaries held last month.

Sanders recently called for the US sanctions on Iran to be lifted, citing the high death toll in the Islamic Republic from the novel coronavirus.

The Jewish senator has made some controversial statements regarding Israel and its government, which he claimed is “racist”.

Sanders also said that he would seriously consider moving the US embassy in Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv if elected.

Despite the controversial statements, Sanders insisted he is not anti-Israel.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)