Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the Florida Democratic Primary on Tuesday, multiple networks project.

According to CBS News, the delegate allocation at poll closing in Florida is 100 for Biden and 27 for his main rival, US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Primaries were also held on Tuesday in Arizona and Illinois. Ohio was to have held primaries as well, but Governor Mike DeWine announced late Monday night that the state will not be holding primaries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.