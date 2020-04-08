Poll: 65% of Israelis approve of Bennett's management of coronavirus outbreak

New poll shows Israelis of all sectors approve of how Defense Min. Bennett is handling coronavirus crisis.

A new poll conducted by the Smith Institute for for The Jerusalem Post showed that 65% of Israelis are satisfied with the way Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has handled the coronavirus crisis.

Another 27% of Israelis expressed dissatisfaction with Bennett's management of the situation.

In addition, 68% of Israelis and 95% of Likud voters are satisfied with how Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is handling the coronavirus crisis. Another 30% of Israelis said they were not satisfied with Netanyahu's management of the crisis.

However, the poll showed that just 28% of Israelis were satisfied with Health Minister Yakov Litzman's (UTJ) management of the coronavirus crisis, while 69% said they were dissatisfied and 3% did not offer an opinion.

Among haredi respondents, 87% said they were satisfied with Litzman's performance, while 87% of secular respondents said they were not satisfied with the way he had managed the crisis.

The Jerusalem Post noted that of the three politicians, only Bennett received positive feedback from all sectors of Israeli society.

The poll, which was conducted both for The Jerusalem Post and Ma'ariv, also showed that if elections were held today, the right-religious bloc would win 64 Knesset seats, while the center-left-Arab bloc would receive 56 seats. The poll also showed Likud rising to 42 seats in an upcoming election, while Blue and White sank to 18.