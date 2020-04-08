Poll: 42 seats for Likud, 18 for Blue and White

New poll gives right-wing bloc 64 seats, Labor disappears from the political map.

A new poll published in Ma'ariv and conducted by the Smith Institute showed that if elections were held today, the Likud, led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, would receive 42 Knesset seats, and Blue and White, led by MK Benny Gantz, would receive 18 Knesset seats.

The Joint Arab List would become the second-largest party, with 16 Knesset seats.

Running together, the Yesh Atid and Telem parties, led by MKs Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon, would receive nine Knesset seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive eight Knesset seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would receive seven seats. Meretz, running on its own, would receive seven Knesset seats, as would Yamina.

Yisrael Beytenu would receive six Knesset seats.

Labor, Gesher, Otzma Yehudit, and the new "Derech Eretz" party headed by former Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

In total, the right-religious bloc would receive 64 Knesset seats, while the center-left-Arab bloc would receive 58.