Watch: Passover greetings from Ambassador Friedman

US Ambassador to Israel releases video in honor of the Passover holiday.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Tuesday released a video in honor of the Passover holiday, which begins at sundown on Wednesday.

“This Passover is not like any other. As a result of social distancing, many of us will be separated from family and friends at our Passover table,” the Ambassador and his wife, Tammy, say in the video.

“But Passover is a joyous holiday, one that we must celebrate. Just as we believe that God delivered the Israelites from slavery, so do we believe, hope and pray that God will deliver the entire world from the coronavirus plague.”

“Wishing everyone a happy, a healthy and a joyous Passover this year and may we all be reunited next year at Passover with our loved ones.”