Gaza: Number of coronavirus cases rises to 13

New case of coronavirus recorded in Gaza, bringing total to 13.

The Hamas-ruled “health ministry” in Gaza announced on Monday that one new case of COVID-19 was recorded in the coastal enclave, the Xinhua news agency reports.

This brings the total number of cases of the virus in Gaza to 13.

The ministry said in a short message that the case belongs to a Gaza citizen who came back from Britain two weeks ago through the Rafah border crossing between southern Gaza and Egypt.

The first cases of coronavirus in Gaza were discovered in late March. Before that, local authorities had declared a new set of precautionary measures amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the coastal enclave.

Qatar announced recently it will provide $150 million to support the Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Gaza residents were asked to wear masks in public. In addition, authorities ordered the closure of banquet halls, markets, mourning booths, restaurants, coastal promenades and mosques. They have also prohibited the holding of parties.