Gazans ordered to wear masks and stay at home

Gaza authorities instruct residents to wear masks and instruct them to stay at home in order to curb coronavirus.

The Gaza Government Information Center reported on Sunday that five people who were infected with coronavirus had recovered, and that no new cases of the virus were recorded.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza “health ministry”, noted that 1,897 Gazans are in isolation in 27 facilities and that all are in good health. He said the Gaza health system urgently needs 100 respirators and 140 beds for ICUs.

He urged Gaza residents to wear masks whenever they come to clinics, hospitals and shops. Gaza authorities have prohibited gatherings and ordered the closure of banquet halls, markets, mourning booths, restaurants, coastal promenades and mosques. They have also prohibited the holding of parties.

Qudra urged residents to obey the guidelines and stay in their homes and leave only when there is a vital need. The border crossings to the Gaza Strip continue to be closed and anyone returning to Gaza is required to enter isolation for a period of 21 days.

The first cases of coronavirus in Gaza were discovered in late March. Before that, local authorities had declared a new set of precautionary measures amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the coastal enclave.

Qatar announced recently it will provide $150 million to support the Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.