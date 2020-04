127 coronavirus patients in serious condition. 477 have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 8,258, the Health Ministry reported Sunday evening. 127 patients are in serious condition.

The death toll rose to 48 after a 98-year-old woman died of the coronavirus at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center on Sunday. The woman had several preexisting conditions.

477 patients have recovered from the virus so far,