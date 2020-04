Death toll from coronavirus rises to 48 as total number of infections rises to 8,018.

A 98-year-old woman died of the coronavirus at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center Sunday.

Due to her dire condition and several underlying conditions, the woman was treated in a secluded room by a trained staff and examined for the coronavirus. On Sunday afternoon the test came back positive.

So far, 8,018 coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in Israel. 477 patients have recovered recovered. The death toll has risen 48.