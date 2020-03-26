Seven new cases of coronavirus identified in Gaza

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gaza now stands at nine.

The “health ministry” in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that seven new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the region.

It said in an emailed press statement quoted by Xinhua that the seven cases are security officers, who had come in contact with the first two cases that had been recorded on Saturday.

"The Health Ministry affirms that the seven cases were put in special quarantine. They didn't leave the quarantine at Rafah Crossing point and they didn't mix with anyone from outside the quarantine center," said the statement.

After the first two cases of coronavirus were discovered, Gaza’s Hamas rulers ordered all restaurants, cafes and wedding venues in Gaza Strip to close, and suspended Friday prayers in mosques.

Until Saturday there had been no reported cases of coronavirus in Gaza, where local authorities had declared a new set of precautionary measures amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the coastal enclave.

On Sunday, Qatar announced it will provide $150 million to support the Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a Palestinian Arab woman died of the coronavirus and two of her relatives, who were infected with the virus, were moved to a quarantine center, said Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet spokesman Ibrahim Melhem.

The total number of infected Palestinian Arabs climbed to 71, including the nine in Gaza and 62 in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, Melhem said.