Passover in the time of coronavirus: Faith, freedom and healing

This week's Torah portion of Parashat Tzav ('Command') is a call to recognize the sanctity of human life. And this week, Jews all over the world are preparing for the upcoming holiday of Passover, the festival of faith and healing.

Faith and healing are exactly what our whole world needs right now, as the global battle against coronavirus accelerates and unifies all people...though we be apart. Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long discuss the universal spiritual significance of Passover in the time of coronavirus.

In the depths of our isolation and quarantine, the Festival of Freedom has even greater meaning than ever before! Tune in to this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast special pre-Passover episode. There will be no podcast next week. Our next broadcast will be during Passover week.