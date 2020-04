Doctor explains how to make the safest face mask to prevent infection.

In their daily briefing on Wednesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov called on the Israeli public to wear masks in order to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

"If you do not have a mask, use a scarf or any other cover that will reduce the possibility of infecting others," Netanyahu said.

A video made by an American doctor and his wife explains how to make an effective mask to prevent coronavirus infection.