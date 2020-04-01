Netanyahu: Wear masks in public

Prime Minister Netanyahu said tonight that he is working to curb the Corona pandemic, "We are all putting in a huge effort day and night to overcome the virus."

He announced new movement restrictions on the Bnei Brak area.

"I instructed all the offices to provide special assistance to the city of Bnei Brak. We decided to reduce to the minimum necessary entry and exit from the city."

"It is for the good of their lives and for the lives of all Israeli citizens. This is a time for mutual responsibility among all the state's citizens."

The prime minister also added the duty of wearing the masks. "We ask the citizens of Israel to wear masks in the public domain. If you don't have a mask, use a scarf or any other covering that will reduce the possibility of infecting others."

On the other hand, Netanyahu announced an economic move for the benefit of citizens. "I decided together with the Minister of Finance to give a special grant for Passover, each family with children will receive NIS 500 for each child, up to the fourth child. Each senior citizen will receive an additional NIS 500 in the monthly allowance. The grants will go straight into bank accounts. The government will submit a bill to the Knesset and I call on all parts of the house to support snap legislation on the matter."