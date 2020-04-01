New Jersey: Parents charged with child endangerment after holding at-home gatherings

In Lakewood, New Jersey, parents face child endangerment charges after holding gatherings in their homes.

A Lakewood, New Jersey, couple is facing child endangerment charges after holding a gathering in their home, in defiance of the state's lockdown orders.

The gathering, hosted by Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, included 40-50 people before being broken up by police. New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said the gathering was a bat mitzvah party. He added that New Jersey police have dealt with 70 compliance issues and 34 indictable offenses since the lockdown orders were issued.

The couple are facing five counts of child endangerment - one for each of their children.

Another gathering, hosted by Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45, was broken up a few hours later, citing two people. According to a police statement, the Kaufmans had been holding an engagement party.

They are facing six counts of child endangerment, one for each of their minor children who was home at the time. In addition, several other people who attended the gathering are charged with violating a rule or guideline adopted by the governor during a state of emergency.

"My Office will prosecute any individual who defies or breaks the law, State of Emergency or otherwise. Everyone must respect and follow the law," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted: "Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are."



"NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.



"We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads."

So far, New Jersey has 18,696 confirmed coronavirus cases, and has seen 267 coronavirus deaths.