CDC issues travel advisory for three US states

Travel advisory gives governors discretion to implement it, does not include essential employees.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday urged Americans in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel" in the coming two weeks.

"Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately," the warning read.

"This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.

"The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory."

The advisory follows US President Donald Trump's decision not to "quarantine" the area, which has seen over 1,100 coronavirus deaths, and has confirmed over 76,000 coronavirus cases.