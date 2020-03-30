Man, 58, dies of coronavirus

A 58-year-old man died Monday in the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center after suffering from coronavirus.

The man suffered from a pre-existing condition, the hospital noted.

The medical center has another 27 coronavirus patients, three of whom are in serious condition, five of whom are in moderate condition, and 19 of whom are doing well.

There are also 14 patients suspected of having coronavirus, and who are at various stages of the testing process.

The man, who has not yet been named, is Israel's sixteenth coronavirus fatality in ten days: The first victim, 88-year-old Aryeh Even, died on the evening of Friday, March 20.