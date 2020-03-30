PM Netanyahu doesn't need to self-quarantine

Health professionals are conducting an epidemiological inquiry into an adviser in the vicinity of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, after which official guidelines will be given.

Earlier on Monday, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu would need to self-quarantine for a week, after meeting Thursday with Rivka Faluch, who serves as his adviser on Knesset and haredi issues.

However, the Prime Minister's Office said that the initial assessment was that the PM would not need to stay in quarantine as he was not in close contact with the patient and had no meeting with him.

In addition, from the initial examination the two had not stayed in one room for the past two weeks. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The Prime Minister's Office spokeswoman emphasized that in recent weeks, the Prime Minister and those close to him have strictly adhered to the Ministry of Health's guidelines, as well as those of his personal physician, and that Netanyahu holds most discussions on video calls from his residence. She also said Netanyahu undergoes coronavirus tests on a regular basis, and will be tested again within the coming day.

"The Prime Minister and those close to him will follow the Ministry of Health guidelines," the statement emphasized.