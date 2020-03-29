13th fatality from coronavirus in Israel

92-year-old patient hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem passes away. 3,865 coronavirus infections in Israel.

A 92-year-old patient who was hospitalized in the ward for COVID-19 patients at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem passes away on Sunday morning, the hospital said. As a result, the number of fatalities related to the virus in Israel rose to 13.

The hospital said that the patient had been hospitalized about a week ago in the hospital’s isolated ward in very serious condition, with many significant background illnesses.

"The staff of the department provided the patient with close medical care and support. Unfortunately this morning, his condition deteriorated and he passed away," the statement said.

Earlier, A 22-year-old COVID-19 patient without background illness at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod was reported to be in serious condition.

He had started in home isolation, but was transferred to the hospital in light condition after not feeling well, and his condition worsened.

He is currently sedated and connected to artificial respiration.

The number of coronavirus infections diagnosed in the State of Israel as of this morning at 8:00 is 3,865, according to Health Ministry data.