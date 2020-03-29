3,865 cases of coronavirus in Israel

12 have died so far. 66 are in serious condition, 82 are in moderate condition, 89 have recovered.

The number of coronavirus infections diagnosed in the State of Israel as of this morning at 8:00 is 3,865, according to Health Ministry data.

So far, 12 people have died in Israel. The condition of 66 is now defined serious, 54 of which are on assisted breathing. From the beginning of the pandemic, 81 patients have been hospitalized in serious condition.

The condition of 82 patients is defined as moderate as of this morning, while 3,616 patients' condition are defined as light.

89 patients have recovered and were released from the various hospital venues.