Liberman slams emerging coalition, says his party kept its word

Yisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Liberman lashed out against the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government expected to emerge in coming days.

"This week Yisrael Beytenu proved again that it could be trusted to keep its word. We have a path, we have principles and a worldview. We can't be bribed with ministerial positions or [committee appointments], and unlike others, we have no intention of abandoning our path and promises to our electorate," he said.

"About three weeks ago, we presented our minimum conditions for joining the government. [MK Benny] Gantz accepted these [while] the Likud rejected [them]. So we recommended Gantz be tasked with forming the coalition. However, these conditions do not align with the worldview of the haredi and messianic parties in the evolving coalition.

"The government that is about to emerge is not a unity government, but a Netanyahu government with the haredi bloc, and the Israel Resilience party. Therefore, Yisrael Beytenu will serve the Israeli people from the opposition, which is also a great privilege."

Israel Resilience was a faction within the Blue and White party, until it broke apart Thursday evening.

Regarding the coronavirus crisis and the economic crisis, he said he would address the matter at hand. "If the government takes proper action in these two areas, we will support it. If we think the measures are not satisfactory, we'll oppose them."