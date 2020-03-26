Political drama

Lapid, Ya'alon request to break off from Blue and White as Netanyahu supports Gantz's candidacy for Knesset Speaker.

The factions of Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon submitted their requests to break away from the Blue and White party Thursday in response to party chairman Benny Gantz's candidacy for the position of Speaker of the Knesset.

Gantz is the only candidate for the chair, and voting for his election will take place at the conclusion of a personal discussion later today. His candidacy was supported by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu

The purpose of the move Gantz initiated in coordination with senior Likud officials is to prevent the disintegration of negotiations to form a unity government.

Gantz's candidacy was opposed within his own party. Ya'alon's Telem faction and Lapid's Yesh Atid faction have broken away from Blue and White in protest.

The move appears to signal that Gantz is willing to enter a unity government even if it means breaking up the Blue and White party.

In the emerging unity government, Gantz is expected to be Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Gabi Ashkenazi will be Defense Minister.