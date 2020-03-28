Yoaz Hendel backs Benny Gantz

MK Yoaz Hendel of Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party on Friday expressed support for the decision of Israel Resilience chairman Benny Gantz to work to establish an emergency government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a decision which led to Telem and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid parties deciding to split from Israel Resilience.

"Leadership is measured in times of crisis. The good of the country comes before the political interest. This is Benny Gantz's choice," Hendel wrote on Twitter.

He condemned MK Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh (Israel Resilience), the first Druze female to serve in the Knesset, who had come out against Gantz’s decision and had written, "Leadership with integrity is measured in times of crisis. A leader does not betray his principles and his electorate. I came to politics to replace the government of racism, incitement and the government of the Nationality Law, and not to be a partner to it.”

In response, Hendel said, "It’s a shame that Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh is leaving Israel Resilience in this manner. She must return her mandate and resign."

