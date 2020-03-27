Trump congratulates Netanyahu on pending government

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday to congratulate him on the upcoming formation of his new government, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

As part of the conversation, which was described as warm and friendly, the two leaders discussed the various steps needed to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The conversation comes a day after Israel Resilience party chairman Benny Gantz decided to join a coalition headed by Netanyahu.

Gantz’s decision was met with anger on the part of Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon, who decided to break up the Blue and White faction and remain in the opposition.

