Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM tests positive for coronavirus, will isolate in Downing Street.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. He has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," a statement brought by BBC read.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson tweeted: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus."

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

At the end of his tweet, Johnson added the hashtag, "#StayHomeSaveLives."