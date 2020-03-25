Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, is displaying mild symptoms, statement says.

Prince Charles of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, The Guardian reported.

According to Clarence House, Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health."

The site quoted a Clarence House spokesman, who said: "In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prince Charles is currently working from home, and the Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative for the virus.