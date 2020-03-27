Ahmad Tibi: 'We'll be a horrible opposition'

MK Tibi slams MK Gantz for joining coalition: 'Blue and White as formed to provide alternative government, he failed.'

MK Alon Schuster (Israel Resilience) on Friday morning said that his party leader, MK Benny Gantz, chose to join a Likud-led government because it was the only alternative to fourth elections.

Israel Resilience was one of the factions that made up the Blue and White party, which broke apart Thursday night.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Schuster said that he hopes Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will keep his promise to allow Gantz to serve part of the term as prime minister, but does not count on it. "I believe in Benny Gantz. I don't have another choice," he said.

MK Ahmad Tibi (Join Arab List) expressed disappointment at Gantz's decision. According to him, Gantz "crawled on his belly" and his joining a Likud-led government is shameful. Tibi praised MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid, a former Blue and White faction) for opposing the move.

"He failed. Blue and White was formed to provide an alternative government. That was what Gantz and Blue and White said, that was the public discourse. There were 61 MKs behind him - precisely because of that."

Tibi also promised that his party would be a "horrible" opposition to the coalition.