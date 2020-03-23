Right-wing bloc to boycott Knesset debates

The leaders of the parties in the right-wing bloc decided on Sunday night to boycott the discussions and votes scheduled to take place in the Knesset on Monday, during which several Knesset committees will be formed.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who will preside over the meeting, will be the only representative from the national camp in attendance.

"In light of the unilateral behavior of Blue and White and their friends, all 58 members of the right-wing camp have decided to boycott the plenary tomorrow," MK Miki Zohar (Likud) wrote on Twitter.

He clarified that "in all the years of the existence of the State of Israel and in all 22 of the Knessets that were established in it, there has never been a situation where the establishment of the committees is brought to a vote without consent."

MK Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) responded: "This is the first time in history that the minority does not accept the decision of the majority and acts in a forceful manner that does not allow for an agreement to be reached except for surrendering to the forcefulness. But put that aside: Boycotting the debate? What is this crying in the middle of such a serious crisis?"

Earlier on Sunday, MKs from the National Camp signed a pledge stating that if the Blue and White party ousts Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, they will not agree to a unity government.