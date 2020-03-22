Blue and White to High Court: Democracy in danger

Representatives of the Blue and White Party reached the High Court this afternoon in preparation for the opening of the petition against MK Yuli Edelstein, demanding that Edelstein convene the plenary to vote on the replacement of the speaker and the establishment of the Establishment Committee.

High Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut said the debate today will focus only on the election of the Speaker of the Knesset.

Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, chairman of the Blue White faction, said before entering the court that "it is precisely during these difficult days that it is so important to have a functioning Knesset, for the sake of civilian peace and for Israeli democracy, which is in real danger."

"The Knesset must return to work fully, for transparency in decision-making and to monitor government decisions. We will today request a balm from the court so that we can fulfill our duty as elected officials in an effort to give balm to the citizens of Israel,” he added.

MK Ofer Shelah said, "We have come here today so that the High Court will also give its stamp on what is clear to every citizen: A functioning Knesset is not only essential to democracy, it is essential to Israel's coping with the Corona crisis."

"Precisely in the face of the government's attempt last Thursday to close the Knesset, when the Attorney General should remind the Prime Minister and his ministers who have no authority over the Knesset, in the face of this behavior, it is particularly important for the Knesset to return to function and the High Court to speak." .