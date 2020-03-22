PA bans Arab employees from entering Jewish communities

PA Prime Minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh, announced a series of preventive measures in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus based on Mahmoud Allah's emergency decree. The new measures include a complete prohibition on movement from one district to another. They also places restrictions on residents of villages and refugee camps from entering cities with the exception of cases of sickness and emergencies.

In addition, all residents were banned from leaving their homes. This guideline does not apply to medical staff, pharmacy employees, bakeries and vegetable shops. Those arriving from abroad will be required to remain in quarantine centers established in each district for a total of 14 days. PA banks will continue functioning in emergency format.

Shtayyeh demanded that Israel's Arab workers be granted "humane" conditions, and that Israel, which he labeled an "occupying entity," would fulfill its responsibility to Palestinian Arab residents of East Jerusalem, emphasizing that the PA would also take care of them.

The PA Prime Minister also claimed Israel was responsible for caring for security prisoners and demanded immediate release of sick, minors and female "security" prisoners. He also asked Israeli Arabs not to visit PA-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria, ordering security forces to prepare to enforce the new 14-day guidelines.

"Security prisoners" is a term used for terrorists and their accomplices, as well as others who actively endanger the security of Israel and its citizens.