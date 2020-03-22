Palestinian Authority demands release of security prisoners

The Palestinian Authority demands release of all security prisoners due to alleged fear of coronavirus.

The Fatah movement, chaired by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and the Security Prisoners Committee called on the international community to pressure Israel into releasing all security prisoners held in Israeli jails.

"Security prisoners" is a term used for terrorists and their accomplices, as well as others who actively endanger the security of Israel and its citizens.

Fatah joined the Security Prisoners Committee's call, urging the international community to force Israel to release all security prisoners and detainees, especially those with chronic illnesses and elderly considered to be at high risk if infected with the coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Fatah movement and Prisoner Affairs Committee accused Israel of abandoning security prisoners to the coronavirus due to an absence of basic prison conditions as well as the necessary precautionary measures for their wellbeing.

It also alleged that Israel had removed 140 types of canteen products, many of these hygiene and cleaning utensils, prohibited inmates from getting treated at prison clinics, prevented medical treatment and administering of medicine, and endangered the lives of nearly 700 inmates.