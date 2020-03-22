Brooklyn: Hundreds in isolation after being infected

According to reports from weekend, dozens are in moderate to serious condition, some of whom are on respiration and need people’s prayers.

The eyes of the Jewish world are turned toward New York's haredi neighborhoods as the coronavirus continues to spread.

As of the weekend, hundreds of residents have already tested positive for the virus.

Most cases are defined as those that do not require hospitalization, but there are dozens who are in moderate to serious condition, some of whom are on respiration and need people’s prayers.

In accordance with the instruction of local rabbinical leaders and Rebbes, all synagogues were closed on Shabbat and prayers were held in groups of up to 10 people in homes and yards. A stranger who walked into Borough Park streets on Friday afternoon , normally one of the busiest times in the neighborhood, might have thought that it was Yom Kippur for the lack of traffic.

People over the age of 60 were instructed not to leave the house at all. This instruction continues until further announcement.

In the meantime, prayers are being held for the wellbeing of the Satmar Rebbe Rabbi Aharon ben Pesal Leah after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday. Satmar said that the rebbe’s condition is light and that he is at his home in Kiryas Joel.

There is a lot of panic in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn after it was reported that two Jews had died Friday after feeling unwell in recent days. One was not even admitted to a hospital. The concern is that they died as a result of the virus even though they were not tested for it.

In the Crown Heights neighborhood, too, concern continues as a result of the mass outbreak of the virus in recent days. More than ten residents are in serious condition.