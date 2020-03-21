Satmar Rebbe diagnosed with coronavirus

Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, a Satmar Rebbe, contracted coronavirus from one of the sextons, report says.

The Satmar Rebbe has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

It is believed that he contracted the disease from one of the sextons working with him.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the hasidic leader received the results of his test just prior to Shabbat (Sabbath), and the community was asked to pray for him.

The Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, lives in Kiryas Joel, where he prayed the Shabbat prayers from his private room.

He called on the women of his community to increase their modesty, and called on his disciples to incresae their study of Torah and set times for Torah study.