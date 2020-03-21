Min. Smotrich goes into quarantine after meeting coronavirus patient

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) has quarantined himself after discovering that one of the people he met on Tuesday was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"We will get through this complex period together, with G-d's help," Smotrich said. "I call on Israel's citizens to keep the Health Ministry guidelines, and I wish a speedy recovery to everyone infected."

"I will continue to work from home, and to aid the government's and Health Ministry's efforts from a distance."

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients has reached 883, with 178 new cases diagnosed since Friday. According to the Health Ministry, 15 of the patients are in critical condition, and 19 are in moderate condition. Another 36 have already recovered.

On Friday evening, Israel recorded its first coronavirus fatality: Aryeh Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who was infected by a social worker at an assisted living residence, passed away.