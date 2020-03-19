Number of coronavirus patients jumps to 677

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection jumped to 677, the Health Ministry announced Thursday night.

This is an increase of over 100 over the previous number of 573 which had been reported just a few hours earlier.

Six patients remain in serious condition, 13 are in moderate condition, and G44 are in mild condition. So far, 14 patients have recovered and been released from the hospital.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Thursday night that in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry guidelines restricting people from leaving their homes would become compulsory orders.

“The government will approve tonight emergency regulations to limit movement. You are ordered to stay at home… This isn’t a request, this isn’t a recommendation, but a binding requirement that will be enforced. The purpose of these instructions is to ensure as few people will be infected and will infect [others]," he said,

"The regulations will be in force for seven days, traffic restrictions will be dramatically enforced," the prime minister emphasized.