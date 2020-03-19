PM announces Israelis are now ordered not to leave their homes, cites 'insufficient' response to previous requests.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Thursday night that the government will again approve emergency regulations for traffic restrictions tonight.

Netanyahu appealed to the citizens of Israel: "The response to the request to stay home is insufficient, so I am announcing an increase. You are required to stay home - now it is no longer a request but a mandatory guideline enforced by the enforcement agencies."

"The regulations will be in force for seven days, traffic restrictions will be dramatically enforced," the prime minister emphasized.

"We have closed the borders of the state, introduced a broad isolation requirement, imposed a congregation restriction, diluted the workplaces and implemented digital means to locate and isolate corona patients. The measures have slowed the rate of the epidemic in Israel compared to many countries in the world - but it continues to spread," Netanyahu said.