MRI technician diagnosed with coronavirus

An MRI technician at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Upon receiving the results of the test, an epidemiological investigation was opened, mapping all of the patients who were exposed to the technician, and the information was transferred to the Health Ministry. The staff who came in contact with the technician are also in quarantine.

In addition, the parent of an infant who is in intermediate care has been diagnosed with the virus. Shaare Zedek has clarified that the parent visited the unit last week and did not come in contact with many people, since the unit is off to the side, far from the other units, and comprised of rooms which are isolated from each other.

Immediately upon receiving the information, an epidemiological investigation was opened in cooperation with the Health Ministry, and a small number of parents and staff members who visited the unit at the same time as the infected father were ordered to isolate themselves.

Shaare Zedek emphasizes that the center is taking all precautions to protect their staff at the highest standard possible.

On Wednesday morning, Israel's Health Ministry announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 427, up from 337 on Tuesday. This is the greatest rise in a single day that Israel has seen so far.

It is estimated that the reason for the relatively high rise is the increase in the number of Israelis who are being tested for coronavirus, and it is expected that the number will continue to rise as testing becomes more available.

On Tuesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the State is aiming to test 3,000 people a day - a relatively high number considering Israel's population - and said that he hopes eventually testing will be expanded to 5,000 or more a day.

Of the 427 coronavirus patients, five are in serious condition, ten are in moderate condition, and the rest are doing well. Eleven people have recovered.