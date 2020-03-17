Netanyahu: This is a matter of life or death

Prime Minister calls on all Israelis to act responsibly in response to coronavirus, not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on the ongoing efforts to contain the novel coronavirus Tuesday night.

Netanyahu demanded that the public act responsibly, "I am glad we haven't lost anyone yet, but it won't last. It's not a matter of freedom, it's a matter of life and death."

The Prime Minister noted that in order to reduce the number of casualties in the epidemic, "we will dramatically increase the isolation capacity for carriers. We will track down those who came in contact with coronavirus patients and inform them of the 14-day isolation. Many people are expected to go into isolation. This is not a recommendation but an obligation that will enforced without compromise."

Netanyahu noted that the Shin Bet is taking action, and the number of tests will be increased, "dramatically increasing the number of tests - at least 3,000 tests a day."

"If you do not have to go to work, I ask you not to leave the house. Reduce your travel only to essential travel," the prime minister added.