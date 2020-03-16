PA demands security prisoner release 'because of coronavirus'

Prisoners' Commission head demands Israel release more than thousand security prisoners, many convicted of serious security offenses.

The Palestinian Authority Commission on Inmates and Liberated Prisoners today said that the "occupation authorities" announced the cessation of family and lawyer visits to prisons as a result of the coronavirus spread.

Prisoners' Committee head Kadri Abu Bakr demanded Israel release all sick "Palestinian" security prisoners, long-time prisoners, minor prisoners, and female prisoners because of the high risk the virus poses to their lives.

In addition, Abu Bakr demanded Israel reduce crowding within the prisons, disinfect all divisions, detention centers, and the courts, and provide security prisoners with disinfectant and cleaning materials.

He called on international legal institutions, the Red Cross, and the World Health Organization to press Israel to "take all necessary measures to safeguard the lives of 5,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 200 minors, 700 patients, and dozens of women and elderly prisoners."