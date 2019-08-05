Nearly 100 security prisoners complete degrees in Israeli jails

Ninety-three security prisoners completed their bachelor's degrees in prison this year, despite the 2011 ban on academic studies in prison, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

A total of 1,026 prisoners are currently studying for their bachelor's degrees, with several dozen prisoners studying in each jail. Last week, the Palestinian Authority(PA) celebrated the event in a ceremony honoring Prisoners Authority Head Kadri Abu Bekher, Hevron Governor Jibarin Bakhri, and representatives from the PA's Education Department.

According to the report, the Prisoners Authority - a body belonging to the Palestine Liberation Organization - is funding the main education track for the security prisoners. The education is via the Open Al-Quds University, and there are other tracks offered by the Fatah's Abu Dis University and the Islamic University in Gaza.

Israel's Prison Service responded: "There are no academic studies for security prisoners in Israeli jails. The report is based on foreign sources with vested interests, and is unconnected to reality. These are fake degrees and a fake report."