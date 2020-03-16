Blue and White submits 3 anti-Netanyahu bills

The Blue and White party filed three bills Monday against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The first proposal seeks to limit the prime minister's to two terms, the second proposes the removal of a prime minister or minister who has been indicted, and the third seeks to prohibit the president from tasking an MK under indictment from forming a coalition.

Earlier, MK Oded Forer presented a bill from Yisrael Beytenu that allows the Knesset to hold a secret ballot during the transition period and to end the term of office of a prime minister who is facing charges.

His replacement will choose among the ministers, members of the prime minister's faction. If there is no agreement, the old Knesset member, who is also minister, will serve as prime minister.

The bill states that the debate on the impeachment of a transitional prime minister will be held in the Knesset or the Regular Committee and "the Knesset or Arrangements Committee as aforesaid and the Knesset will not decide on the transfer of the Prime Minister from office until he has been given the opportunity to make his arguments before them."

"The vote on this issue in the Knesset will be in a secret ballot. This is to ensure that Knesset members vote with their own discretion and not according to party and coalition considerations," the proposal reads.