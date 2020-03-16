First bill to oust Netanyahu submitted

Yisrael Beytenu bill would allow for secret vote among the Knesset to remove PM Netanyahu from power.

The Yisrael Beytenu party has submitted a bill to remove Prime Minister Netanyahu from office on the first day of the 23rd Knesset.

MK Oded Forer submitted the bill, which allows the Knesset to hold a secret ballot during a transition period and terminate the term of office of a prime minister who is facing criminal charges.

According to a report by Ynet, under the bill the prime minister's replacement would be chosen from the cabinet ministers who are members of his political party.

According to the proposal, if there is no agreement, the most senior Knesset member who is also a minister will become prime minister.

In order to advance the bill, preparatory hearings and voting are needed, However, it appears that it will not be possible to gather the required number of MKs for the hearings until the coronavirus crisis has passed.

However, the Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu parties insist on pushing the bill as far as possible and establishing the required Knesset committees. In addition, they seek to oust Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.