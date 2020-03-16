Leaders of right-wing parties refuse to meet with Benny Gantz

Benny Gantz sets up meetings with Yisrael Beytenu and left-wing parties, is rebuffed by leaders of right-wing bloc.

The heads of the smaller right-wing parties have refused to work with Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, or set conditions for negotiations.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, told Gantz that he will not agree to a meeting until Blue and White distances itself from cooperation with the Joint Arab List, which includes terror supporters among its MKs.

Gantz responded by inviting Bennett to a meeting, emphasizing that his goal is to form as broad a government as possible, and promising that he is willing to help Bennett as much as necessary in his position at this time.

Afterwards, Gantz contacted Health Minister Yakov Litzman, one of the leaders of the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, inviting him for a meeting and promising to help as much as possible with the coronavirus outbreak.

Litzman refused to meet Gantz at this stage.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who heads the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, was the next to be contacted by Gantz. He replied by saying that he is "represented by the right-wing bloc."

The leaders of the left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz list, as well as Yisrael Beytenu, have agreed to schedule meetings with Gantz in the near future.

It is not clear if Gantz has spoken with the leaders of the Joint Arab List since he was tasked with forming a government.