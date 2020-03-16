Italy reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

Italy reports 3,590 additional cases of the coronavirus, its biggest one-day increase since the outbreak began.

Italy on Sunday reported its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases and deaths since the outbreak began.

Some 3,590 additional cases of the coronavirus were reported in a 24-hour period, nearly 100 more than the increase as the day before, The Associated Press reported.

The additional infections reported Sunday represent the country’s biggest day-to-day increase.

Italy’s Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli announced the latest number of cases, bringing the total number of people with the new coronavirus to 24,747.

The number of deaths increased by 368 to 1,809.

Italy’s national health institute chief Silvio Brusaferro said it is not known if Italy is reaching its peak and might start seeing the number of new cases decline.

On Friday, Italy recorded an increase of 250 cases of coronavirus in one day.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte last week added new restrictions to the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, Conte said all shops would be shuttered except supermarkets, food stores and chemists, and companies must close all their departments that are not essential to production.

Previously, Conte extended restrictions on travel from the north to entire country. He issued a new government decree requiring all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.