Italy extends travel restrictions in attempt to stop coronavirus

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announces he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to entire country.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday night that he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, The Associated Press reports.

Conte said that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

"There won't be just a red zone,” Conte told reporters, referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend.

"There will be Italy" as a protected area, he added.

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday evening, for a national total of 9,172.

With the latest numbers, Italy again overtook South Korea as the country with the most cases outside China. The number of dead in Italy also increased by 97 to 463.

Conte had signed a decree early Sunday attempting to lock down 16 million people in Italy's prosperous north - more than a quarter of Italy's population — for nearly a month to halt the virus' relentless march across Europe.

The extraordinary measures, which also apply to the city of Venice, will be in place until April 3.