Rivlin meets with Gantz, Netanyahu

President meets leaders of the 2 largest parties following consultations with heads of all Knesset factions.

President Reuven Rivlin met Sunday night with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz after receiving the recommendations of all political parties in the Knesset.

61 MKs recommended Gantz for prime minister, while 58 recommended Netanyahu for prime minister. As a result, President Rivlin will task Gantz with forming the next government tomorrow.

Gantz's Blue and White party received 33 Knesset seats in this month's elections, three less than the 36 the Likud received.

Gantz received the unanimous backing of Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party as well as the Joint Arab List. Labor-Meretz also recommended Gantz for prime minister.

The Yamina, Shas, and United Torah Judaism parties all recommended Netanyahu.

The Joint Arab List is not expected to join a coalition led by Gantz, though it may support a minority coalition led by Gantz from the outside.