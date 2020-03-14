Number of coronavirus cases jumps to 193

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel reached 193 on Saturday evening, the Health Ministry said. Two of the patients are in serious condition, while 11 are in moderate condition and the rest are doing well.

The Ministry reiterated that anyone who has come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient must quarantine himself for 14 days from the time of contact.

Anyone who was in one of the places reported, at the time a coronavirus patient was there, must report it to the Health Ministry via the site or the Ministry's hotline, *5400.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called on the public not to panic, and said that the food factories would continue working as usual.

"The supermarket chains have a large supply. Imports of food to Israel will continue. There is no need to hoard food. Access to supermarkets and pharmacies will continue," he promised.

Meanwhile, the education system is preparing to close both preschools and special education from Sunday, after the Prime Minister announced Thursday evening that schools and universities would be closed to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Netanyahu will announce the country's next steps at 8:30p.m. Saturday evening.