PM Netanyahu to make coronavirus announcement at 8:30p.m.

PM Netanyahu holds meeting with ministers, director-generals, will make important announcement following the meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently holding a meeting with the ministers of Defense, Finance, Economy, and Public Security, at the Prime Minister's Office.

Also participating in the meeting are the heads of the National Security Council and the Director-Generals of the Health and Finance Ministries, as well as those in charge of budget, the Police Commissioner, the Accountant General, the head of the National Economic Council, a representative of the Bank of Israel, and others.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement to the media at 8:30p.m., and Arutz Sheva will be covering it live.

The announcement is expected to include new and drastic steps to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel's Health Ministry has announced that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 164 on Saturday.