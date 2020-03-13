Tags:Donald Trump, Coronavirus
Watch live: President Trump holds news conference on coronavirus
President Donald Trump holds a news conference to discuss the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Donald Trump
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch live: President Trump holds news conference on coronavirus
Watch live: President Trump holds news conference on coronavirus
President Donald Trump holds a news conference to discuss the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Donald Trump
Reuters
Tags:Donald Trump, Coronavirus
top